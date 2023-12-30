Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea: Palmer shines again as Poch’s side survive late fight back to seal vital win

Cole Palmer was involved in all three of Chelsea’s goals as Mauricio Pochettino’s side survived Luton Town’s late fight back to win at Kenilworth Road.

Palmer has comfortably been Chelsea’s best player this season following his £42m summer move from Manchester City.

The England international scored a brace and assisted Noni Madueke for his goal as Chelsea went 3-0 up at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town mounted a comeback as Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo found the net to make it 3-2 with a couple of minutes to go.

The hosts pushed for a equaliser in stoppage time but Chelsea held on to earn an important victory.

More to follow…

