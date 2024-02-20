Man City 1-0 Brentford: Haaland returns to scoresheet as Guardiola’s side close in on Liverpool

Erling Haaland scored the only goal as Manchester City earned a narrow win over Brentford to close in to within a single point of Liverpool.

After drawing to Chelsea over the weekend, Man City were at risk of being held again on Tuesday evening as Brentford managed to frustrate Pep Guardiola’s side for large portions of their game at the Etihad.

The game remained goalless for 70 minutes but Haaland – after he failed to score any of his nine attempts against Chelsea – broke the deadlock and his finish ended up earning his side all three points against Thomas Frank’s team.

This match was Man City’s game in hand on their Premier League title rivals and they are now just one point adrift of Liverpool, who host Luton Town on Wednesday night.

