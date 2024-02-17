Man City 1-1 Chelsea: Rodri rescues point for Guardiola after Sterling opener against old club

Manchester City rescued a 1-1 draw against Chelsea thanks to Rodri’s late strike after Raheem Sterling’s opener in the first half.

Levi Colwill and former City winger Sterling came into the starting XI for Thiago Silva and Noni Madueke, with the latter dropping to the bench.

Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku and Manuel Akanji started for the hosts in place of Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and John Stones.

Sterling opened the scoring at his old home after being played through by Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea held on to their lead until Rodri’s deflected strike in the 83rd minute.

Neither side could find a winner despite City’s 32 shots and 71 per cent possession across the full match.

More to follow…

