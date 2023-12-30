Man City 2-0 Sheff Utd: Guardiola’s side on the rise after dominant win over bottom-placed Blades

Rodri and Julian Alvarez scored in either half as Manchester City strolled to victory against Sheffield United to close in on their Premier League title rivals.

After beating Everton 3-1 in their first game since returning from the Club World Cup, Man City won again on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield United barely laid a glove on the Premier League champions as they were beaten with relative ease at the Etihad. Chris Wilder’s side remain seven points adrift of safety and face a massive fight to avoid relegation.

Man City meanwhile – thanks to goals from Rodri and Alvarez – are up to third and level on points with Arsenal.

City are two points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, who host Newcastle United on New Year’s Day.

More to follow…

