Man City 2-2 Palace: Olise nets late penalty as Hodgson’s team earn surprise point at the Etihad

Michael Olise’s late penalty saw Crystal Palace complete a surprise comeback at the Etihad to hold Manchester City to a 2-2 draw.

Man City had dominated possession and looked to be in complete control after Jack Grealish put them ahead in the 24th minute and Rico Lewis added their second with his 54th-minute finish.

But Crystal Palace battled back to reduce the deficit via Jean-Philippe Mateta with just under a quarter of an hour remaining. Olise subsequently converted from the spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn a valuable point for the visitors.

It is the fifth time in six league games that Pep Guardiola’s men have dropped points, having also drawn with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham and lost to Aston Villa prior to last Sunday’s 2-1 win at Luton.

In what was their last match before heading to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup, the result leaves them fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Liverpool, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

