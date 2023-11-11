Report: Man City want Chelsea captain James to replace Walker after being ‘earmarked’ by Pep

Premier League champions Manchester City want to sign Chelsea right-back Reece James to replace Kyle Walker, according to reports.

James is one of the best right-backs in world football but he has struggled to stay fit in recent seasons.

He has missed 90 games across all competitions in his career, including 79 in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid in the past, though it has to be said he seems destined to stay at Chelsea for the foreseeable future, if not the rest of his career.

OPINION: Chelsea missed the perfect opportunity to sell Reece James and re-sign his bootleg

Chelsea have spent heavily over the last 16 months but James’ position in the team has never been in doubt and Mauricio Pochettino gave the England international the captaincy over the summer.

One of Pochettino’s biggest tasks as Blues head coach is how to manage James and his injury troubles, but keeping hold of him amidst interest from elsewhere could be another mission for him.

Talk of interest from Madrid has died down recently, but now Manchester City are being linked with the Blues skipper.

According to the Independent journalist Miguel Delaney, Pep Guardiola wants James to replace stalwart right-back Kyle Walker.

James has ‘long been earmarked’ by the City manager as a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old.

Walker remains a key player under Guardiola but at the age of 33, the Spaniard is looking at potential replacements and there are not many better out there than the Chelsea defender.

TEAMtalk journalist Fraser Fletcher says James has “zero interest” in leaving the Stamford Bridge club.

He wrote on X: “Reece James has zero interest in leaving Chelsea. Categorically not in his interest and his full focus is on helping the team this season and beyond.”

Funnily enough, Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions Week 12: Spurs to lose at Wolves, Chelsea v City, Man Utd v Luton…