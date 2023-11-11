Man Utd 1-0 Luton: Lindelof scores winning goal as Ten Hag earns crucial three points

Victor Lindelof scored the only goal of the game to get Manchester United over the line against Luton Town in the Premier League.

Lindelof replaced injured Jonny Evans as Raphael Varane remained on the Manchester United bench against Luton.

Sergio Reguilon came in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka – absent from the squad entirely through illness – in the other change from Wednesday’s 4-3 Champions League loss at Copenhagen.

United academy graduate Teden Mengi started for unchanged Luton.

United finally made their pressure count when they took the lead against well-drilled Luton in the 59th minute.

Bruno Fernandes’ initial corner was cleared and a driven Marcus Rashford cross was denied, but the ball fell kindly for Lindelof lash home.

More to follow…

