Man Utd 1-1 Burnley: Red Devils drop points again, Ten Hag pressure mounts

A late Zeki Amdouni penalty earned Burnley a well-deserved point at Manchester United after Antony scored his first Premier League goal of the season.

Antony has been very poor this season and thought he had given the Red Devils a crucial win with a tidy finish in the 79th minute.

However, Andre Onana conceded a penalty late on for a brutal challenge on Amdouni, who stepped up to send the Cameroonian the wrong way.

It was a similar challenge to the one Onana got away with on the first day of the season against Wolves, but this time he was punished.

Pressure on Erik ten Hag will be relentless after another dismal result and performance, which was not helped by Newcastle United’s convincing 5-1 win over Sheffield United, who have been relegated to the Championship.

More to follow…

