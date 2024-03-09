Man Utd 2-0 Everton: Fernandes, Rashford penalties ensure Red Devils return to winning ways

Lewis Oldham
Man Utd vs Everton
Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring for Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored penalties as Manchester United beat Everton at Old Trafford to *slightly* ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Two penalties for United took the game away from Everton before the break as Fernandes and Rashford converted their spot-kicks.

It was not the most comfortable afternoon for Man Utd as Everton registered 23 shots (six of which were on target) but Ten Hag’s team managed to keep a clean sheet en route to a much-needed victory.

The pressure has been mounting on Ten Hag in recent weeks and this victory will not be enough on its own to save his job with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe understood to be considering a change before next season.

Man Utd remain sixth in the Premier League and they are eight points adrift of Aston Villa, who have a game in hand.

More to follow…

Everton