Man Utd 2-0 Everton: Fernandes, Rashford penalties ensure Red Devils return to winning ways

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored penalties as Manchester United beat Everton at Old Trafford to *slightly* ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Two penalties for United took the game away from Everton before the break as Fernandes and Rashford converted their spot-kicks.

It was not the most comfortable afternoon for Man Utd as Everton registered 23 shots (six of which were on target) but Ten Hag’s team managed to keep a clean sheet en route to a much-needed victory.

The pressure has been mounting on Ten Hag in recent weeks and this victory will not be enough on its own to save his job with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe understood to be considering a change before next season.

Man Utd remain sixth in the Premier League and they are eight points adrift of Aston Villa, who have a game in hand.

More to follow…