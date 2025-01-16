Man Utd 3-1 Southampton: Amad scores late hat-trick to save Amorim from embarrassing loss

Amad Diallo scored a 12-minute hat-trick to earn Manchester United a 3-1 comeback win over bottom-placed Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday.

A 43rd-minute Ugarte own goal put the Saints ahead at Old Trafford before Amad Diallo scored a late hat-trick to save Ruben Amorim’s blushes.

The Red Devils were shocking days after they knocked title contenders Arsenal out of the FA Cup on penalties but picked up three points thanks to the inspirational Amad.

Kamaldeen Sulemana gave Manchester United right-centre-back Leny Yoro a torrid time with his pace and dribbling, somehow consistently isolating the young Frenchman despite the hosts starting with five defenders.

As well as Sulemana, young winger Tyler Dibling shone for the Saints, forcing a wonderful low save from Andre Onana in the first half. His shot rebounded into the path of Mateus Fernandes, who was also denied by the Cameroonian.

Kobbie Mainoo struggled next to Ugarte in the middle of the park and was substituted off for Antony at the break.

Antony missed an open goal after an hour, summing up his career in England.

Amorim’s side drew level in the 82nd minute when Amad struck past Aaron Ramsdale.

Substitute Joshua Zirkzee drove forward with the ball and found Amad, whose first effort was blocked by Kyle Walker-Peters, falling straight back into his path before finding the ball of the net.

United piled on the pressure late on and went ahead through Amad, who has comfortably been Amorim’s best attacking player since replacing Erik ten Hag.

The Ivorian then completed his hat-trick after Taylor Harwood-Bellis made a horrendous error in his own box.

