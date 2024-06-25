Netherlands 2-3 Austria: Rangnick’s side finish above France, the Dutch to win Group D

Marcel Sabitzer celebrates his goal with his team-mates

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria have won Group D after beating the Netherlands 3-2 while France drew 1-1 against Poland in Dortmund.

Austria led after six minutes thanks to Donyell Malen’s own goal.

Cody Gakpo equalised with a smart finish immediately within 80 seconds of the second half kicking off.

Austria regained their lead when Romano Schmid scored but Ronald Koeman’s side again equalised, this time through Memphis Depay.

Former Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer scored the winning goal in the 80th minute with an excellent finish past Bart Verbruggen.

Victory means Austria have won Group D ahead of France, the Netherlands and Poland.

More to follow…