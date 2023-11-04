Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal: Gordon nets controversial winner thanks to VAR assist in heated Prem clash

Anthony Gordon netted a controversial winning goal as Newcastle United handed Arsenal their first Premier League loss of the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal were unbeaten in the Premier League heading into their clash against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday night.

The Gunners ended up being edged out by their Premier League rivals, who are now sixth in the table and seven points adrift of Man City at the top of the table.

Newcastle’s winning goal was scored by Gordon and it was allowed following a lengthy review from VAR, who were arguably wrong to let the goal stand.

This loss is a blow to Arsenal’s title hopes as they are three points behind City after Pep Guardiola’s side hammered AFC Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad.

More to follow…

