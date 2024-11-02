Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal: Sub-par Gunners dealt huge PL title blow as Arteta’s side suffer damaging loss

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak scored the only goal at St James’ Park as Arsenal lost 1-0 in a game which could end their Premier League title hopes.

The Gunners went into Saturday’s game against Newcastle United at St James’ Park looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Arsenal did not get off to a good start as Alexander Isak headed Newcastle in front inside the opening 15 minutes. A devilish cross by England international Anthony Gordon was met by the forward, who emphatically headed home past David Raya.

Mikel Arteta‘s side could not recover from this setback as they struggled to break down Newcastle, who defended resolutely to frustrate the visitors.

Arsenal were stuttered in recent weeks in the Premier League and were once again far from their free-flowing best against Newcastle as goalkeeper Nick Pope had a pretty comfortable afternoon.

The North London outfit huffed and puffed to no avail in the latter stages as they suffered a potentially devastating defeat.

The Gunners have five wins, three draws and two defeats in ten matches this season and will be eight points adrift of table-toppers Manchester City if/when they beat AFC Bournemouth later in the day.

Arsenal could finish the weekend as low as seventh in the Premier League. Should Man City beat Bournemouth, it would be hard to see the London side bridging the gap and winning the Premier League this season after this latest setback.

More to follow…