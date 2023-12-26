Newcastle 1-3 Forest: Hat-trick hero Wood adds fuel to Howe sack talk as Nuno gets off the mark

Chris Wood netted a memorable hat-trick against former club Newcastle United as Nuno Espirito Santo earned his first win as Nottingham Forest manager.

This site has half-jokingly suggested that Eddie Howe’s job is at risk with PIF reportedly ‘unhappy’, but sack talk will only increase following their disappointing defeat on Boxing Day.

Newcastle have lost six of their nine away Premier League games this term and Forest condemned them to just their second home loss of the campaign on Boxing Day.

Ex-Newcastle striker Wood came back to haunt his former club with a match-winning hat-trick for Forest after Alexander Isak broke the deadlock from the penalty spot.

This result lifts Forest up to 16th in the table and they are now five points clear of the bottom three. Newcastle meanwhile remain seventh but they could drop a couple of places in the coming days.

