Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham: Depleted Magpies batter dismal Spurs as Isak, Gordon shine

Newcastle United overcame their injury woes to dismantle a dismal Tottenham side on Saturday afternoon, smashing Ange Postecoglou’s men 4-0.

Eddie Howe’s side started with a makeshift defence. Emil Krafth and Jacob Murphy were both in the back four, with usual starters Dan Burn and Fabian Schar also starting.

Newcastle smash Tottenham at St James’ Park

Unfortunately for the visitors, they were up against a strong Newcastle front three in Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Isak.

Newcastle struck in the 30th minute after Bruno Guimaraes started a counter attack with a long ball up to Anthony Gordon.

Gordon found Alexander Isak, who took advantage of a slip from Micky van de Ven to smash the ball past Guglielmo Vicario.

And out of nowhere, it was 2-0.

A woeful pass from Pedro Porro to Vicario found Gordon, who skinned Van de Ven to blast the ball past the Spurs goalkeeper.

Isak made it three for the hosts in the 51st minute. He was found over the top from Guimaraes before slotting the ball past Vicario like a prime Thierry Henry.

Fabian Schar made it four with a few minutes remaining, converting Gordon’s corner to cap off a top performance from the England winger.

A big plus for Newcastle was that Guimaraes did not pick up a yellow card, meaning he has avoided a two-game ban.

More to follow…

