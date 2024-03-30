Newcastle 4-3 West Ham: Late Barnes brace seals remarkable comeback victory in bonkers Prem game

Summer signing Harvey Barnes netted a late brace off the bench to earn injury-ravaged Newcastle United a 4-3 victory against West Ham United.

Barnes came on for Miguel Almiron with around 20 minutes to go and the winger netted two goals in the final moments of the game as Newcastle battled back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 at St James’ Park.

Premier League classic

Alexander Isak fired Newcastle ahead from the penalty spot inside the opening ten minutes but goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen saw West Ham take control.

Newcastle have been severely impacted by injuries this season and their problems worsened on Saturday as Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento and Almiron were forced off.

This did not deter Eddie Howe’s side, though. Isak got his second via another penalty in the 77th minute before Barnes struck with two goals late on.

