Newcastle 5-1 Sheffield United: Blades relegation confirmed as Isak shines again

Sheffield United’s relegation to the Championship has been confirmed after a 5-1 defeat away to Newcastle United.

The Blades took a surprise lead in the fifth minute after a header from Anel Ahmedhodzic.

It did not take Newcastle too long to get back level. In the 26th minute, star striker Alexander Isak drilled the ball hard and low past Wes Foderingham.

Newcastle took the lead after the break thanks to Bruno Guimaraes, who converted an excellent diving header to start the beginning of the end for Sheffield United.

Isak put the result and the Blades’ Premier League status beyond doubt with a penalty won by Anthony Gordon after a foul from Mason Holgate.

In the 65th minute, salt was rubbed in the wounds after a comical own goal from Ben Osborn, who booted the post in frustration.

Seven minutes later, substitutes Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson combined as they latter made it 5-1.

Sheffield United were awarded a 90th-minute spot-kick of their own after Alex Murphy fouled Jayden Bogle but it was overturned by referee Tony Harrington, who instead awarded a free-kick after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

After the loss, United’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed after one season back in the Premier League.

More to follow…

