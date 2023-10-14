Report: Newcastle star Tonali ’embarrassed’ to accept ‘therapy’ to ‘recover’ from gambling ‘problem’

According to reports in Italy, Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has agreed to see a therapist ‘to overcome’ his gambling ‘problem’.

Newcastle signed Tonali from AC Milan for a reported £60million in the summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe was in the market for a new defensive midfielder and used the club’s Champions League pull to land one of the best in Europe and a player who was crucial to Milan.

The Italian international’s debut season in the Premier League could be overshadowed by claims he, Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo, and Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli are involved in a betting scandal.

Zaniolo and Tonali were on international duty when they were taken away by police for questioning and both players were then sent home from the Italian camp.

A statement from the Italian Football Federation read: “The federation announces that this afternoon the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office has conducted investigations into players, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo, who are currently training with the national team at the Coverciano Federal Training Centre.

“Regardless of the nature of the events, considering that the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the matches scheduled for the next few days, the federation has decided, also for their protection, to allow them to return to their respective clubs.”

Now, a report from Italian outlet Corriere della Sera has claimed that Tonali feels ’embarrassed’ to agree to see a therapist over his gambling addiction.

Perhaps in a way to avoid a ban, the 23-year-old will also attend meetings to ‘explain to young people how not to behave’.

The report states:

‘That’s why when his attorneys informed him of the need to resort to a therapist to overcome the problem of gambling, Sandro accepted with embarrassment. He knows that he has to resolve an inner discomfort and will face, as he has been advised by those close to him, a path of recovery. ‘He is aware that he has violated the rules of the game in some way, more out of levity than maliciously. ‘”A mistake of youth” was the dictate of his entourage, which goads and protects him at the same time. ‘Now a sign of maturity is needed to show that he has absorbed the lesson: this is why Tonali seems ready to make himself available to the Federation for a series of meetings with young people to explain how not to behave. ‘Newcastle, who have invested €150million in the player, have sent a private flight to pick up the midfielder who returns to England today. ‘Eddie Howe, the coach, is waiting for him: yesterday he had already inquired about the psychological state of the former Milan man and is ready to give him a hand to regain serenity.’

