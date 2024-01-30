Nottm Forest 1-2 Arsenal: Jesus, Saka score as Gunners survive late scare after Awoniyi goal

After being in control all game, Arsenal had to dig in deep in stoppage time to hold on to a 2-1 victory away to Nottingham Forest.

Emile Smith Rowe made his second start since the start of the 2022/23 season, moving Kai Havertz to the bench.

Nuno Espirito Santo was able to name last season’s top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi on the bench, which will be a huge boost going forward.

The Gunners dominated the opening 45 minutes but struggled to create any clear-cut chances, with David Raya’s goal barely tested.

Mikel Arteta’s men opened the scoring in the 65th minute when Gabriel Jesus’ strike went through Matt Turner’s legs and into the goal in front of the away support.

It was 2-0 seven minutes later when the visitors capitalised on some sloppy play from Forest, with Bukayo Saka smashing the ball past ex-Gunner Turner in to the bottom corner.

Arsenal were made to work for the three points late on when substitute Awoniyi poked in past Raya late on.

Forest pushed for an injury-time equaliser but could not find one.

More to follow…

