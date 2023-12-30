Nottingham Forest pair Nicolas Domínguez and Morgan Gibbs-White scored to condemn Manchester United to their ninth Premier League loss of the season.

Erik ten Hag is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked but the pressure on him has eased somewhat following their impressive 3-2 comeback victory against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Man Utd had already lost eight Premier League games this season before their trip to Forest and four of these defeats came on the road. On Saturday evening, they were tasked with facing Nottm Forest, who earned a stunning 3-1 win at Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Forest and Man Utd were both pretty inspiring but Nicolas Domínguez’s goal in the 64th minute had the hosts on course for victory.

The Red Devils restored parity with around ten minutes to go as Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford capitalised on some sloppy play in possession by Matt Turner.

After Forest lost the ball, Garnacho pulled it back to Rashford, who calmly found the bottom corner with his effort.

Man Utd were not level for too long, though. Morgan Gibbs-White was fed the ball on the edge of the penalty area by ex-Red Devil Anthony Elanga and he fired the ball into the bottom corner past Andre Onana.

This 2-1 loss leaves United seventh in the Premier League but they are likely to drop a couple of places before they face Tottenham on January 14. Forest meanwhile are five points clear of the relegation zone after their second win in a row.

