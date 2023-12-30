Palace 3-1 Brentford: Olise’s brace eases pressure on Hodgson as Frank’s side sleepwalk into trouble

Michael Olise was impressive once again as he scored a brace for Crystal Palace as they beat Brentford 3-1 to ease the pressure on Roy Hodgson.

The pressure has been mounting on Hodgson in recent weeks and he is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

A negative result this weekend could have lost Hodgson his job but his players stepped up when he needed them most.

Keane Lewis-Potter broke the deadlock for Brentford inside the opening five minutes before Olise equalised ten minutes later. The Palace standout later made it 3-1 after Eberechi Eze got on the scoresheet to complete the turnaround before the interval.

Palace have now climbed up to 13th, while Brentford have lost five games in a row and are just four points clear of the bottom three.

More to follow…

