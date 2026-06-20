The United States are Group D winners after 10-man Paraguay beat Turkey 1-0 to knock Vincenzo Montella’s side out of the 2026 World Cup.

Paraguay took the lead within two minutes when Matias Galarza drilled the ball low past Ugurcan Cakir.

For the first time in World Cup history, a player was sent off for covering their mouth during a confrontation, with Paraguay winger Miguel Almiron falling victim to one of the new rules introduced for this summer’s tournament.

Turkey dominated possession as Paraguay parked the bus in the second half but could not find a breakthrough.

A second defeat in two games means the Turks have been eliminated from the World Cup, while the USA have topped Group D.

More to follow…