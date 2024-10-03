Harry Maguire rescued a Europa League point for Man Utd at FC Porto in a dramatic 3-3 draw, but the pressure remains on Erik ten Hag after another dysfunctional performance.

Man Utd took the lead in the seventh minute when Marcus Rashford was assisted by Christian Eriksen.

It was 2-0 after 20 minutes thanks to Rasmus Hojlund, with Porto kicking themselves for the manner of both conceded goals.

Ten Hag got the start he dreamed of but by the 50th minute, his side were losing.

Rashford continued to look dangerous on the break and in the 27th minute, Pepe (not that one) halved the deficit.

Eleven minutes before the break, Porto were level. Former Chelsea transfer target Samu Omorodion with the goal this time, assisted by a Joao Mario cross.

Rashford was substituted at half time, which must have been through injury, as he was doing well.

Five minutes into the second half it was 3-2 to the hosts, with Omorodion grabbing his second of the night.

For the second game in a row, Bruno Fernandes was shown a straight red card, rubbing salt in Ten Hag’s wounds just as he did against Tottenham.

In an honest attempt to win the ball from a cross, Fernandes went in high with his right foot, which the referee deemed to be dangerous play.

Ten Hag turned to centre-backs Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire in a bizarre double change late on but it was the latter who rescued a draw with an injury-time header.

Despite avoiding defeat, Ten Hag heads into Sunday’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa under immense pressure, if he even makes it that far.

More to follow…

