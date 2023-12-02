Reporter pours cold water on Mbappe to Liverpool as European giants make ‘last attempt’ to sign him

According to reports, Liverpool are “not pushing” to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain amid interest from Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Mbappe has had a rollercoaster relationship with PSG during his stint with the Ligue Un giants. In the summer, the forward announced that he does not intend to extend his contract beyond 2024.

This set up a potential exit in the summer as PSG could have opted to avoid losing him on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract.

The Frenchman was omitted from PSG’s squad for their pre-season trip to Japan but he has eventually been reintegrated into the first-team and has been in superb form this season.

Despite this, Mbappe is still yet to pen a new contract and he is being linked with several clubs around Europe ahead of the expiry of his PSG deal.

Earlier this week, it was claimed by Record Sport that Liverpool and Arsenal are ‘exploring’ a move for Mbappe.

They added: ‘Both Arsenal and Liverpool have begun exploring the financial and sporting parameters involved in persuading Mbappe to move to the Premier League under freedom of contract this summer.’

But journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Liverpool are “not pushing for Mbappe”.

He adds: “PSG, still totally relaxed as they are financially secured (contractually) for his possible departure. Real Madrid is still the most realistic destination for him, either next year or the year after.”

Real Madrid are still the most likely destination for Mbappe and Relevo are reporting that they will make a ‘last attempt’ to land him in January.

The report explains: ‘Real Madrid is preparing a final chapter of the Kylian Mbappe soap opera.

‘The PSG player’s contract ends in 2024 and at the white club, despite all the disappointments in recent years, they want to try once again. As Relevo has learned, they are preparing an offer for the player that will be presented in the first part of 2024 so that the footballer arrives when he finishes the season once he is free.’

Former Man City and Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri recently encouraged Mbappe to “stay at PSG”.

“Yes, even in world football. If he leaves, it will leave a hole, but with the budget, they will be able to recruit other players – who will not be Mbappe, that is clear.” Nasri told JDD via Le10Sport.

“But today, he has such importance, whether in the French team or with his club. Already two years ago, I said he was the best player in the world. I still think so.

“He is from the Paris region: I, in his place, I would stay at PSG, instead of going to Madrid, to win the fiftieth Champions League for Real.

“If [Marseille] had been owned by Qatar when I was at the club, I would never have left. I think it is better to be the king in your village.”