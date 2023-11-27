Report reveals Premier League manager under ‘increased pressure’ amid ‘fears’ over injury

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is ‘facing increased pressure’ after his side’s Premier League defeat at Luton Town, according to a report.

The Eagles have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League, conceding 11 goals and scoring six.

This run of form has left them 13th in the Premier League, though they are still ten points above the relegation zone.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Luton was a concerning result considering it was the Hatters’ first home win in the Premier League.

There are some huge matches coming up for Palace in December and a report from the Telegraph says Hodgson is under pressure to improve the results at Selhurst Park.

It is claimed that Hodgson has the ‘backing’ of Palace owner Steve Parish, who ‘does not fear’ the club will be dragged into a relegation scrap.

Despite the report, the 76-year-old is not creating any ‘panic’ in south London and his position ‘is not currently considered to be in danger’, though there is an expectation that he will quickly turn around his side’s form in games against West Ham and Bournemouth.

These two fixtures feel crucial with clashes against Liverpool, Manchester City, Brighton and Chelsea coming afterward.

Under contract at the end of the campaign, ‘there is already an expectation that this will be the final season’ at the club.

Potential replacements are assistant manager Paddy McCarthy – who is being ‘groomed’ for the role – and Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

Next summer will be huge for Palace and Parish, with a new manager expected to be appointed and strong interest in key players Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Marc Guehi.

Another factor that could help contribute towards the pressure Hodgson is under is the injury to star midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

There are ‘fears’ he could miss the rest of the 2023/24 campaign with an Achilles problem, having left the pitch against Luton on a stretcher shortly after half-time.

Furthermore, Eze is expected to miss three to four weeks of action.

