Qatar punished a wasteful Switzerland performance with a 95th-minute equaliser to earn their first point in World Cup finals history.

Switzerland dominated possession and registered 27 shots, including 10 on target, but lacked ruthlessness in the final third against a Qatar side that rarely threatened Gregor Kobel’s goal.

The Swiss were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Qatar goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada wiped out Remo Freuler inside the six-yard box.

Freuler appeared to be offside when he latched onto the ball, but after inconclusive replays and no evidence from FIFA’s semi-automated offside technology, the decision stood and Abunada was shown a yellow card for his troubles.

Breel Embolo stepped up to give Switzerland an early lead, but one goal was not enough as Qatar equalised deep into stoppage time through a fantastic Boualem Khoukhi header.

It was Embolo’s sixth goal at a major tournament, but the story was Qatar claiming their first-ever point at a World Cup finals in only their second appearance, four years after hosting the tournament in 2022.

It could prove a priceless point for Julen Lopetegui’s side against the Group B favourites.

The Swiss are next in action against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday, while Qatar face co-hosts Canada in Vancouver.

More to follow…

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