A report has revealed how Liverpool’s squad reacted to the Premier League giants choosing Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement.

Liverpool have been searching for a new manager for several months as Klopp announced in January that this season would be his last as their head coach.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso was initially the favourite to join Liverpool but they were forced to look elsewhere after the Spaniard announced that he would be sticking with the Bundesliga champions for at least one more season.

Following this revelation, Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim emerged as the new favourite to replace Klopp but Liverpool eventually decided to look elsewhere.

Earlier this week, Liverpool and Dutch outfit Feyenoord reached an agreement over a compensation package for 45-year-old Slot, who is now set to head to Anfield ahead of next season.

“He’s a good guy…”

Klopp was asked about Slot during his press conference on Friday. The respected German manager thinks his replacement is a “good guy”.

“I don’t know anything about it. I’m not involved in the process,” Klopp told reporters.

He added: “What I like is that, if he is the one, he wants the job. He is excited.

“I like the way his team plays football. All the things I hear about him are that he’s a good guy.

“I’m looking forward for the club if he is the solution. It all sounds really good.”

A report from The Daily Mail has revealed how Liverpool’s players reacted to the Slot news.

‘It is understood that the Liverpool squad are delighted with Arne Slot’s impending appointment but fully focused on rest of season for now and ending Jurgen Klopp era on a high.’

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk had already given his backing to Slot, who is “one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment”.

“I find it hard to answer of course, but I think Arne Slot is perhaps one of the better Dutch coaches at this moment,” Van Dijk said during an interview with Viaplay earlier this week.

Taking time to praise his fellow Dutchman, Van Dijk added: “I think the way of playing and the philosophy he has, that he could be a Liverpool coach.

“Only I think from what I read and hear is that it’s still far from being completed. We shall see.”

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow meanwhile has warned Liverpool about what they should expect from Slot.

“It’s a shame for our club. But just like with a player, you also give him a nice step because he has done so well,” Bijlow told reporters.

“When the coach came, we had a completely different philosophy at the club. Playing football from behind was not our thing. The professionalism, and everything surrounding it, has improved a lot. The trainer played a large part in that.”