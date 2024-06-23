Scotland 0-1 Hungary: Heartbreak for Tartan Army as late goal knocks them out of Euro 2024

Scotland suffer more major tournament heartache as Kevin Csoboth’s 100th-minute winner saw Hungary knock Steve Clarke’s team out of Euro 2024.

The Tartan Army knew a win in their final match in Group C would almost certainly earn them a spot in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 as one of the best third-placed teams.

There was little between the sides as Scotland were tentative and did not want to overly commit until they went for it in the final ten minutes.

Scotland had a couple of good chances, but they were unable to take advantage and were hit on the counter-attack in the final minute of stoppage time.

Clarke’s side would have a slim chance of qualifying had they drew, but this defeat ensures they have been eliminated from Euro 2024.

More to follow…