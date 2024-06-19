Scotland 1-1 Switzerland: Shaqiri stunner denies Scots victory as Clarke’s men bounce back

Scotland produced a much-improved performance as a stunning goal by Xherdan Shaqiri denied Steve Clarke’s side a victory against Group A rivals Switzerland.

The Tartan Army were thumped 5-1 in their opening game at Euro 2024 as host nation Germany beat their 10-man opponents 5-1.

Scotland were as bad as Germany were good on the night, but Clarke’s team recovered and produced a far better performance against Switzerland on Wednesday night.

Scott McTominay’s early opener broke the deadlock before former Liverpool attacker Shaqiri netted a stunning leveller as the two sides shared the points.

This result means Scotland still have a chance of advancing to the knockout stages heading into their final group game against Hungary on Sunday.

