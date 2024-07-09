Spain 2-1 France: Lamine Yamal outshines Kylian Mbappe as youthful La Roja reach Euro 2024 final

FC Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal netted a stunning goal as Spain deservedly battled back from behind to beat France to reach the Euro 2024 final.

There was a thrilling start to this semi-final as Randal Kolo Muani scored from close range after getting on the end of a cross by Kylian Mbappe.

Spain responded brilliantly to going behind, though. 16-year-old Yamal levelled the game with a stunning goal from outside of the penalty area before Dani Olmo’s deflected effort made it 2-1.

La Roja defended brilliantly to see out the match and proved deserving winners as they booked their place in the Euro 2024 final. They will face England or the Netherlands on Sunday night.

More to follow…