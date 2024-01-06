Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle: Isak nets brace as Howe’s side dump arch-rivals out of FA Cup

Alexander Isak netted a brace as Newcastle United breezed past arch-rivals Sunderland to advance in the FA Cup and ease the pressure on Eddie Howe.

Having lost seven of their previous eight matches across all competitions, a derby against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light was likely the last thing Newcastle would have wanted with pressure mounting on Howe.

But the Magpies showed their class as they brushed aside their inexperienced rivals with relative ease to earn their first derby win since 2011.

An own goal by Dan Ballard broke the deadlock before a brace by Isak took the game away from Sunderland, who battled hard but lacked the necessary quality as they were unable to land a significant blow on their rivals.

This win is a welcome boost for Newcastle and Howe. They will hope that a run in the FA Cup will boost spirits after what’s been a disastrous festive period.

More to follow…

