Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal: No Rice or Odegaard? No problem as Arteta’s men grind out vital NLD victory

Arsenal defended superbly and Gabriel Magalhaes headed home a vital winning goal as Mikel Arteta’s side beat Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby.

The Gunners were not at their best for Sunday’s match as Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard were unavailable, but they were still able to grind out a priceless victory against their arch-rivals.

Arsenal defended superbly as Tottenham failed to create lots of chances. It was a frustrating afternoon for Ange Postecoglou’s side and they are in the bottom half after this result.

Spurs eventually succumbed to a set-piece as Gabriel got on the end of a devilish corner by Bukayo Saka to head home from close range.

This win lifts Arsenal up to second in the table and they are two points adrift of Manchester City, who have won their opening four Premier League games.

