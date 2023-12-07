Tottenham 1-2 West Ham: Spurs succumb to Hammers fight back as poor form under Ange continues

West Ham United battled back from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 so Ange Postecoglou’s side are now winless in five Premier League games.

After Tottenham’s impressive 3-3 draw at the Etihad on Sunday, returning centre-back Cristian Romero headed Ange Postecoglou’s side in front after just 11 minutes against West Ham.

Spurs were dominant in the first half but they did not make the most of their chances as they should have gone into the break with a more comfortable advantage.

West Ham punished their London rivals for this in the second half as they came on strong after the interval.

Mohammed Kudus’ attempted shot ricocheted off Romero and Ben Davies before falling kindly to Jarrod Bowen, who converted to net his 50th goal for West Ham.

This unexpected equaliser inspired West Ham and they completed their turnaround with 15 minutes to go.

Destiny Udogie’s short backpass left Guglielmo Vicario in an awkward position and he came out second best in a challenge with Bowen. The ball dropped for James Ward-Prowse, who hit the post with his initial shot before scoring into an empty net with his second attempt.

Spurs pushed for an equaliser late on but West Ham held on to earn a valuable three points which leaves them ninth in the Premier League.

As for Tottenham, they are now without a win in five games and fifth in the table after they were top during the early weeks of the campaign.

More to follow…

