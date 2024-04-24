Tottenham offered Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall an ‘enormous’ salary to beat Barcelona to his signing, according to reports.

Bergvall signed for the Premier League club in January despite Barcelona appearing to be very close to securing his signature.

Choosing Tottenham over Barca will be viewed as a very bold decision by many, but the 18-year-old explained why he made it.

“It felt better in the stomach,” he said. “They are both incredible clubs.

“It was a very difficult choice, it was 50-50 for a very long time, but it felt like the next step for me was Tottenham.

“It was not very easy to say no to Barcelona, it took a very long time to decide. It was a tough decision.”

He is a player with tonnes of potential and former Sweden international Martin Aslund has gone as far as to say he can become the greatest player of all time!

“I think he will be a very good national team player. I think he ends up in a top team in the Benelux and there he can become the GOAT,” Aslund stated this month.

“Will he replace James Maddison at Tottenham? I hope I’m wrong and that he does, but I don’t think so. People take what I say the wrong way, Lucas is an incredible footballer.

“If you see how Bergvall plays football, he is an opportunist, he often does the difficult things.

“If you’re going to play in the Premier League and have that role, you have to check which other players have it, how many Swedish players have that role? There are extremely few, so then Lucas Bergvall must become one of the best players in Swedish history. Am I sure he will be? No, I don’t think so.”

Lucas Bergvall will earn ‘enormous money’ at Spurs

As we say, picking Spurs over Barca is not something the vast majority of players would do but it could end up being very beneficial for Bergvall, who will likely receive more minutes in north London than he would in Catalonia.

While his decision probably was not financially motivated, it has been revealed how much Spurs will be paying the teenage sensation, and it is ‘enormous money’.

This is according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt (via Sport Witness), who says Bergvall will make SEK 22m per year (£1.6m).

Indeed, this is not massive money by Premier League standards but for a young Swedish player, it is a staggering amount.

