Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus netted late goals for West Ham United as they beat Manchester United to pile more misery on Erik ten Hag.

After restricting Liverpool en route to earning an impressive point at Anfield last weekend, Man Utd travelled to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers have not been as bad as Man Utd this season but they’ve been pretty inconsistent themselves and have been hammered by Fulham and Liverpool in recent weeks.

David Moyes managed to get one over his former club on Saturday, though. Bowen and Kudus got on the scoresheet as West Ham beat Man Utd 2-0 to move up to sixth.

Man Utd meanwhile slip down to eighth and are now without a goal in four games across all competitions.

More to follow…

