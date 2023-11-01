West Ham 3-1 Arsenal: Gunners smashed by Moyes’ men as wait for Carabao Cup title goes on

Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen were on the scoresheet to help West Ham overcome Arsenal 3-1 in a Carabao Cup London derby.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was without Emile Smith Rowe due to a knee issue and brought Aaron Ramsdale back in to start in place of David Raya.

Declan Rice started on the bench against his old club, who had two former Gunners players in Konstantinos Mavropanos and Lukasz Fabianski in their starting XI.

West Ham took the lead early on thanks to a Benjamin White own goal.

The Arsenal defender could not deal with a wonderful corner from Jarrod Bowen and nodded the ball past a helpless Ramsdale.

Mohammed Kudus doubled the Hammers’ lead in the 50th minute, hitting the ball past Ramsdale after a superb first touch to set up the chance for himself.

It was three for the hosts when Bowen collected White’s clearance to smash the ball into the back of the net.

Arteta turned to Rice, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, but none of the three could inspire an Arsenal comeback.

Substitute Martin Odegaard did grab a consolation goal for the Gunners with the last kick of the game.

More to follow…

