Wolves 2-1 Spurs: Sarabia, Lemina score in injury time as O’Neil’s men secure dramatic comeback win

Brennan Johnson scores for Tottenham against Wolves.

Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina were on target in injury time to complete a dramatic comeback victory for Wolves against Tottenham.

Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal and Eric Dier started for Tottenham with Ange Postecoglou forced to make four changes.

Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie are banned while James Maddison and Micky van de Ven are injured.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Joao Gomes start for Wolves, replacing Tommy Doyle and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Brennan Johnson opened the scoring for Tottenham after just three minutes when he turned in Pedro Porro’s low cross.

Pablo Sarabia levelled for Wolves in stoppage time when he collected Matheus Cunha’s pass and rifled in.

Mario Lemina made it 2-1 deep in stoppage time when he finished from close range.

More to follow…

