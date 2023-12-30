Wolves 3-0 Everton: O’Neil’s side end 2023 on a high as they heighten the Toffees’ relegation fears

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves ended 2023 on a massive high as they steamrolled past relegation-threatened Everton to win 3-0 at Molineux.

Wolves were pre-season favourites for relegation but they have massively surpassed expectations under Gary O’Neil, who is blossoming into one of the best young managers in the Premier League.

A fruitful 2023 ended on a high as Max Kilman, Matheus Cunha and Craig Dawson scored for Wolves in their convincing home victory against Everton.

The Toffees will feel unfortunate that they are not tussling with Wolves around mid-table but their 10-point deduction leaves them fighting for their lives in the Premier League.

After winning four games in a row earlier this month, Everton have now lost three on the bounce and are just one point clear of the bottom three.

