According to reports, Newcastle United have already “agreed” a deal with Premier League rivals Arsenal to sign one of their players ahead of next season.

Arsenal have been superb this season as they have mounted a serious challenge for the Premier League title, but several players have been left behind as head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are continuously looking to progress.

Ramsdale to Newcastle?

One such player is England international Aaron Ramsdale, who has slipped down the pecking order this season following the arrival of David Raya.

Ramsdale surpassed expectations and barely put a foot wrong in his two seasons as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper but he was replaced by Raya last summer.

Raya – who was also being linked with Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal and this move is expected to be made permanent ahead of next season for around £27m.

The Spain international struggled at the start of this season. In recent months, he’s certainly been helped by Arsenal’s superb back four but he has grown as the season has progressed.

As for Ramsdale, he has made just 11 appearances this season across all competitions and he’s likely to miss out on this summer’s European Championships.

The Gunners were always likely to cash in on Ramsdale before next season and they have reportedly identified three possible replacements for the goalkeeper.

Sky Sports reporter James Green has revealed that Ramsdale is already close to joining Newcastle as the “deal is happening”.

“I’ll give you this. I understand and I found out directly from a player’s agent that one of our players is off to Newcastle and a deal has been agreed. One that has caused debate and divide this season,” Green said.

“Do you know who I’m going to say? It is my understanding that Aaron Ramsdale has agreed to join Newcastle in the summer.

“That has come directly from speaking to somebody who I am very close with who has spoken to his agent and he’s said it’s done, the deal is happening.”

35-year-old Martin Dubravka has made 23 Premier League appearances this season as he has started while Nick Pope recovers from injury.

Pope – who is also nearing the end of his career aged 32 – was superb for Newcastle last season but he has been out of action since December after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

