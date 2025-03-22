Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The Republic of Ireland will look to defend a 2-1 lead when they face Bulgaria in the Nations League on Sunday.

The beautiful Emerald Isle practices many fine traditions, from St Patrick’s Day to Samhain, which is Halloween to you muggles, to popping down the pub for some craic and enjoying a nice Irish stew.

Another well-received Irish practice is the Republic’s defenders leaping like a salmon and putting their lives on the line to head one in.

Matt Doherty decided to mark his 49th appearance for the Boys by doing exactly that, but not before the Bulgarians, known for being hospitable hosts, felt obliged to allow Finn Azaz the freedom of Plovdiv to head into an empty net from a few yards out.

Doherty’s goal also marks the sixth time a defender has scored in eight Nations League fixtures for Ireland and ensures he’s back on Heimir Hallgrimsson’s Christmas list.

The reverse fixture is full of jeopardy because we can’t help but feel the Bulgarians didn’t show their teeth in the first meeting.

Their dynamic front four is capable of so much more and they may be afforded the freedom to express themselves more if Ireland prioritise preserving their lead.

Republic of Ireland team news

Hallgrimsson will persist with Ireland’s 4-4-2 setup and resist the urge to make wholesale changes.

Caoimhin Keller will keep his place in goal with Doherty, who is set to earn his 50th cap, joining Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea and Robbie Brady in defence.

Bristol City’s Jason Knight and Burnley’s Liam Cullen will partner each other in midfield on the back of a solid showing in the first leg.

Mikey Johnston and Ryan Manning made an impression in wide areas, as did goalscorer Azaz who partnered with Troy Parrott in attack.

Evan Ferguson replaced Parrott in the second half and we think the West Ham loanee will be handed a chance from the start on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland expected line-up

Kelleher – Doherty, Collins, O’Shea, Brady – Johnston, Knight, Cullen, Manning – Azaz, Ferguson

Bulgaria team news

Bulgaria made the switch to a 4-4-2 for Thursday’s 2-1 defeat in Plovdiv, recalling returning Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev and matching up with the visitors.

That didn’t work out so we may see them switch back to the 4-2-3-1 formation that Illian Illiev has favoured in this competition.

That should allow Gruev and Andrian Kraev to support the defence while Marin Petkov, Filip Krastev, and dangerman Kiril Despodov go in search of the goal they need.

Lukas Petkov failed to make an impression in the first leg but should retain his place as the focal point of Bulgaria’s attack.

There will be a change between the sticks as Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, withdrawn due to injury in the first leg, will be replaced by Plamen Illiev.

Bulgaria expected line-up

P. Iliev – Nedyalkov, Atanasov, A. Petkov, Nurnberger – Kraev, Gruev – M. Petkov, Krastev, Despodov – L. Petkov

Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria: How to watch and listen

Sunday’s Nations League tie will again be broadcast on RTE2 and RTE Player in Ireland, while there’s also live streaming available on Amazon Prime Video.

Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria stats:

Ireland’s win on Thursday was the first time the away side has ever won in this fixture.

Bulgaria have avoided defeat in seven of their last eight away matches, though did suffer a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Northern Ireland.

Bulgaria have avoided defeat in seven of 11 away Nations League fixtures.

Ireland have alternated between losing and winning in their last six matches.

Ireland have failed to win seven of their previous 10 home matches

Heimir Hallgrimsson (Republic of Ireland) quotes

His thoughts on the performance:

“We can do a little bit better. It’s only the first game of two. We are looking forward to going to Dublin and playing them in our home.

“I thought the first half was really good from us, even though we were unlucky when they scored through their first attack.

“I was just hoping that we would continue what we had planned to do [after Bulgaria scored] and we did and we had some really good moves, it was what we wanted them to do, and I was happy at half-time.

“It was a good response, good character, good deep runs and crosses in the first half. A little bit less of that in the second, but a pretty good defensive performance in the second half.”

On Matt Doherty:

“I would say Matt Doherty had a really good game, also scored and it was a fantastic run from deep and a brave, brave header.

“He had a big part in the first goal as well, quick thinking, a quick diagonal ball to Robbie Brady for the delivery and the cross.

“Sometimes the goalscorers and those who contributed get the biggest praise.

“It was his 49th cap, hopefully, he will get his 50th – at least he could get his 50th – back home in Ireland.

“But it was a collective (performance), there were many good performances.”

Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria referee stats:

Referee Umut Meler is never far away from controversy.

He first hit (for want of a better word) the press in 2023 when MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca punched him after his side conceded a late equaliser in the Turkish Super Lig.

He was subjected to a further assault while on the floor, a sensation headloss considering it left the Turkish side mid-table with more than half to the season to play.

Fast forward to early 2024 and he was banned from officiating in Saudi Arabia due to what was deemed a poor performance.

England fans might understand why after watching him produce nine cards in their 2-1 win over Slovakia at Euro 2024, four of which came in the first 17 minutes of a fairly subdued first half.

Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria prediction:

Sunday’s renewal is a dangerous game of stick or twist for Ireland, who were able to dominate en route to a rare away win despite falling behind after just 10 minutes.

The hosts rarely ventured into the Irish box with any menace, limited to just 0.32xG across 90 minutes, and failing to find that killer pass despite having 63% of possession in the second half.

Ireland were increasingly happy to protect their lead in the second half, though they did fashion five shooting chances all from set pieces.

Their approach in the latter stages of the game may offer a clue as to how they’ll approach the second leg, as they challenge Bulgaria to use the ball to good effect and wait for their moments.

Even though Hallgrimsson spoke of his desire for Ireland to be ‘less passive’, we think they’ll be forced back by a better performance from the visitors, so we’ve opted for markets that involve Bulgaria getting on the scoresheet.