Arsenal target Mateo Retegui competes for the ball with Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal have reportedly added Atalanta frontman Mateo Retegui to their striker shortlist alongside Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United following the departure of his head coach, Ruben Amorim, for Old Trafford.

He has been in outstanding form this year, scoring a silly 48 goals across all competitions for Sporting.

His performances have caught the eye of several top clubs. Manchester City – who he recently scored a hat-trick against – and Arsenal have also been linked.

Gyokeres has a 100 million euro (£83.2m) release clause in his Sporting contract, though some reports suggest he could be available for less.

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the Swedish international but Atalanta striker Retegui has emerged as an alternative.

Retegui had a penalty saved by Gunners goalkeeper David Raya in the Champions League earlier this season and has scored 11 goals in 12 Serie A matches in 2024/25.

He is yet to score in Europe but scored in Italy’s UEFA Nations League matches against Belgium and Israel in October.

Arsenal identify ‘Plan B’ to Viktor Gyokeres

A report from CaughtOffside claims Retegui has been identified as ‘something of a Plan B’ for Arsenal.

Atalanta want at least €50m (£41.6m) for the 25-year-old but are reluctant to sell their star striker.

Regardless of their transfer stance, a £41.6m offer ‘is expected to test their resolve’.

Arsenal could sign Retegui to fill the gap left by Gabriel Jesus if the Brazilian is sold.

The former Manchester City striker has been linked with Newcastle United in recent weeks but former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson does not think the Magpies should target him.

“He doesn’t score enough goals,” he told Football Insider. “It’s as simple as that, he just doesn’t score goals.

“He can play wide and in different positions, but he’s a striker, that’s the issue Arsenal have had.

“Newcastle went into last season light with [Alexander] Isak and [Callum] Wilson who are both susceptible to injuries.

“So they’re light in that area as it is, and if you’re going to sign a striker then you want one who can provide a consistent source of goals.

“Arsenal are constantly linked with signing a new number nine because they haven’t got an out-and-out goalscorer in that team.

“Kai Havertz has done really well, but with a striker who scores regularly, they’d get better results.

“From a Newcastle point of view, if they’re looking to replace Isak or just add to what they’ve got, they need to sign a striker who can score goals.

“If they’re looking to play him out wide and not through the middle, he doesn’t get in ahead of Joelinton.

“With two years on his contract at Arsenal, he’ll be more happy than the club will be.”