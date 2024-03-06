West Ham ‘offered Dortmund legend’ with one of crucial trio ‘expected to leave’ in summer

West Ham are one of many Premier League clubs who have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus, according to reports.

Reus is out of contract in June, meaning his 12-year stay in Dortmund is in danger of coming to an end.

Will Marco Reus finally move to the Premier League?

The German attacking midfielder is one of the best players to play in the Bundesliga over the last decade or so but at the age of 34, he is definitely past his best.

He has still played a decent amount this term, though, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

It would be fun to see Reus play in the Premier League, even if his prime playing days are well beyond him, and it could come to fruition with his representatives ‘offering’ him to clubs in England.

This is according to Football Insider, where it is claimed that West Ham have been offered the experienced German.

Although there are other clubs in the Premier League alerted to Reus’ situation, the report does not tell us who.

It is claimed, however, that the Hammers are ‘expected to lose’ one of Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta or Mohammed Kudus at the end of 2023/24.

As a versatile player, Reus could be the quick fix that David Moyes, or whoever is in charge next season, needs.

David Moyes sets Jarrod Bowen ambitious target

Moyes is under a lot of pressure and is also out of contract at the end of the season, with a new deal not expected to be offered.

Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham relieved some pressure on the Scottish manager, with his side now seventh in the Premier League, two points above Newcastle United and 13 off Aston Villa in fourth.

The aforementioned Bowen has been outstanding under Moyes and scored his 14th Premier League goal of the season against the Toffees, with only 9.0 expected goals!

Speaking after the win, Moyes set the England forward the target of netting 20 league goals this campaign.

“I’ve said several times I see it in Jarrod. I think he’s so keen to score goals,” Moyes said during a press conference.

“I look into his eyes and I think he’s got goals, he’s enjoying the feeling of being a goalscorer.

“He’s looking like he can be a goalscorer and I’m sensing someone who’s on that route.

“He can still play wide right, and we’ll play him wide right in many games, we’ll chop and change whenever we need it.

“If he’s not scoring we can move him back because he can play the two roles.

“But I just get that feeling about him that he’s hungry to score more goals.

“I’ve not set him a target, but if he can get to 20 goals it would be a great record for a centre-forward at West Ham.

“I haven’t told him that. But there you go, I’ve probably just set him a target.”

