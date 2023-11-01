‘Revengeful’ Ten Hag told to perform Man Utd U-turn but swerve ‘awkward’ reunion with ex-Red Devil

Head coach Erik ten Hag has been encouraged to “put his ego aside” and reintegrate Jadon Sancho back into the Manchester United squad.

Ten Hag is under increasing pressure at Man Utd – who have two of the worst finishers in the Premier League – as they have endured a torrid start to the new season.

His situation was worsened by their one-sided 3-0 defeat against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. This was their fifth Premier League loss of the season.

The Red Devils are now eighth in the Premier League and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool.

Ten Hag has had off-field issues to deal with this season and he is currently without Sancho following his publicised fall-out with the winger.

After the England international was left out of United’s squad for their loss to Arsenal last month, Ten Hag criticised his work rate in training. In response, Sancho claimed over social media that he has been made to be a scapegoat.

Sancho has since been made to train on his own and it is looking increasingly likely that he will leave Man Utd in January or next summer.

Despite this, ex-Man Utd striker Louis Saha thinks Ten Hag “needs to help” Sancho make a return for the Premier League giants.

“The Sancho situation could have been handled better for sure. Of course, Sancho has responsibility but the manager does too and he needs to help him. Everyone is losing in this current situation and ten Hag has to put his ego aside now,” Saha told BettingOdds.com.

“This treatment is not right, it looks like the manager is trying to get revenge to show he has the power. If you want big stars playing for you at United, you have to help them express their personality. When they make mistakes, you have to give them a platform to say sorry instead of treating them so harshly.

“Jadon is a great player and of course, he has made mistakes and hasn’t performed, but now the manager has the responsibility to help him fix this.”

Man Utd have been linked with a shock move for David De Gea after the Spain international left the club during the summer transfer window.

It is difficult to see this transfer going through and Saha reckons it would be “awkward” if De Gea returned to Man Utd so soon after moving on.

“Bringing back De Gea would be a really bold move and it could be very awkward. I question the management here – why would they let De Gea go if they want him back a few months later?” Saha asked.

“It’s a strange move for me and you have to move on. They bought two new goalkeepers in the summer and now if they bring De Gea back it suggests that they regret that decision already.”

