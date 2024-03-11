Rice & Havertz feature in Arsenal’s 7 most improved players in 2023-24 according to Whoscored

Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League and we have identified their seven most improved players this season according to Whoscored average match ratings.

The Gunners were plenty of fun to watch last season, but Mikel Arteta’s men look like they mean business this time around. With the best attacking and defensive record in the league, they look like a force to be reckoned with at the moment.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Arsenal squad and have found their seven most improved players this season, based on how much their average match rating has increased from last year.

For the full article, please click here.