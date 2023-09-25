Report: Arsenal ‘hope’ crucial star can play against Man City as Arteta receives triple injury boost

Mikel Arteta will have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard available for Arsenal’s huge Premier League clash against Manchester City, according to a report.

Both players missed the Gunners’ 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

Trossard started and scored against PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday after Martinelli suffered an injury during the win at Everton three days prior.

The former felt some discomfort in training last week and was not risked for the north London derby, even with the Brazilian also out.

Interestingly, Arteta started Gabriel Jesus on the left and Eddie Nketiah through the middle, even with Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe at his disposal.

Arsenal will hope to bounce back from their draw against Tottenham when they face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

It is a trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League and RC Lens in the Champions League after that, though a lot of the talk is already about the Gunners’ game against Manchester City on October 8.

With that fixture already on a lot of people’s lips, the Daily Mail has provided an update on the fitness of Martinelli, Trossard, and importantly, Declan Rice.

Rice was substituted at half-time against Spurs and it was later revealed that he had major pain in his back.

The report suggests there is more uncertainty surrounding the England midfielder’s availability for the City clash than there is with the two left-wingers.

Saying that, it is still said that Arsenal ‘believe Rice’s injury is not long-term’.

Rice is set to undergo tests to discover the severity of his back problem with medics ‘hopeful’ he won’t be out for a while.

It is said that the 24-year-old ‘will almost certainly’ miss the cup tie at Brentford.

The good news keeps on coming, with it claimed that Thomas Partey is recovering well from a groin injury and could return ‘sooner than expected’.

The Ghanaian was initially expected to return after the October international break.

Substituted at half-time, Arsenal really missed Rice’s physical presence in midfield and his replacement, Jorginho, was caught in possession as Spurs scored straight after the Gunners went 2-1 up.

It is early days in Rice’s career at the Emirates, but he is already proving to be a very important player.

