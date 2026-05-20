Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have reacted to Arsenal winning the Premier League title after one bold prediction came true.

On Tuesday night, Arsenal’s 22-year wait for the Premier League title ended as Man City failed to beat Bournemouth.

Man City needed to win their last two Premier League games and for Arsenal to drop points to Crystal Palace on the final day to reclaim the title, but they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday to hand the title to their rivals with a game to spare.

The Gunners have more than their fair share of blips over recent months, but they are deserving of the title and they could do a remarkable double by also lifting the Champions League this month.

The Premier League title looked to be Man City’s to lose after they beat Arsenal last month, and Rice was widely mocked for telling his teammates after the final whistle that “it’s not done yet”.

But this rallying cry worked as the Gunners have fended off Man City in recent weeks, and Rice gave a callback to his previous comment after becoming a Premier League winner.

Rice wrote on social media: “I told you all, it’s done.”

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Teammate Bukayo Saka also fired back at Arsenal’s haters in a video alongside Jurrien Timber and a model of the Premier League title at the club’s training ground.

Saka said: “Light that up [the Premier League title]! 22 years, they was laughing & joking, they’re not laughing anymore. It’s going to be shining bright!”

Pep Guardiola remains humble in defeat

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who is set to leave at the end of this season, remained humble after Arsenal were crowned champions, insisting that they “deserve it”.

“First of all, I congratulate Mikel, the staff, the players, for this Premier League. They all deserve it,” Guardiola said.

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“And at the end, it’s a pity that we cannot bring the chance, the hope, until the last time, until the last, I would say, game against Aston Villa.

“But accept the reality and congratulate Arsenal.”

Ex-Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson, meanwhile, has credited Arsenal for sticking with Mikel Arteta during the dark times to reach this stage.

“Mikel Arteta’s been there a long period of time. The best gift you can give a good manager is time,” Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

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“Yes you can give them hundreds of millions of pounds but you have to mould that money into a team, into a dressing room, a winning side.

“You give a good manager time? There’s the proof.”