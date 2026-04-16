Declan Rice and his team-mates look dejected during a Premier League match.

Declan Rice has made a resilient statement ahead of Arsenal’s match against Manchester City, while Richard Keys has hit out at Gunners fans.

It is widely accepted that head coach Mikel Arteta have the best squad in the Premier League and potentially Europe, but pressure has got the better of them in recent weeks as their season has started to fall apart.

After mounting a challenge for the Quadruple, Arsenal have failed in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, while they have slipped up in the Premier League.

After the 2-1 loss against AFC Bournemouth and Man City’s 3-0 win over Chelsea, Arsenal are only six points clear at the top of the Premier League and have played one more game than Pep Guardiola’s side.

There could be another swing when Man City host Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, with presenter Richard Keys hitting out at Gunners supporters for dragging their team down.

“Arsenal fans will destroy what’s left of their season unless they stop being so negative,” Keys posted on X.

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“Liverpool, Utd, Chelsea & especially Spurs – would all swap places. Trophies aren’t easy to win. They’re won over a season not 6 games. You’re killing your team.”

Arsenal’s squad have been accused of bottling it in the title rice, but Rice insists he is relishing the game against Man City and the rest of the run-in.

“It’s beautiful, can’t wait,” Rice said on his battling for the Premier League and Champions League.

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“That’s why we play the game. When you’re watching the Premier League as a kid, you see these big matches, these title-defining moments.

“Then it comes down to are you gonna be ready and how much do you want it.

“No one’s going to hand you anything in this league. Like you said, there’s been a lot of noise, but ultimately it’s down to us as players.”

He added: “To go there and win would be a massive statement. These boys are ready, we spoke as a group, we know what’s required, so yeah bring it on.”

And Arteta believes his side have “zero fear” ahead of the trip to the Etihad.

“No fear, pure fire. That’s it,” Arteta said.

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“Pure fire, that’s what I want to see from the players, the people, myself. The opportunity is unbelievable.

“Let’s confront it, let’s go for it and put everything into it.”

He added: “Fire. I’m on fire. That’s it. Nothing else. I’m driven so much. I have done so much to be in this position. I know how this club was. This is beauty.

“I see beauty and opportunity. I want to get it done for all the people on the journey with us. That’s what has driven me every day. Zero fear.”