Fabrizio Romano ‘confirms’ shock Liverpool rumour is ‘true’ – ‘The clear favourite’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes could leave Anfield and move to the Saudi Pro League.

There have been rumours in recent days that Al-Hilal want to appoint Liverpool sporting director Hughes in a similar role.

Saudi journalist Ahmed Al-Ajlan reported earlier this week that Al-Hilal have reached ‘an agreement’ with Hughes over becoming the Saudi Pro League club’s sporting director from the summer.

That suggestion has since been dismissed by our friends at TEAMtalk, although The Telegraph has reported that Hughes is indeed on the radar of Al-Hilal.

Hughes is under contract at Liverpool until 2027 and is said to be very close to Michael Edwards, the CEO of Football for Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on the future of the 46-year-old.

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While Romano has dismissed claims that Hughes will certainly leave Liverpool this summer, the Italian journalist has disclosed that Al-Hilal are indeed interested in him.

While Hughes is said to be committed to Liverpool, Romano has noted that he is “now the clear favourite to become the future director at Al-Hilal”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “According to reports in Saudi Arabia, and I can confirm that it’s true, that Richard Hughes, Liverpool director, is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, especially from Al-Hilal.

“So, Richard Hughes is now the clear favourite to become the future director at Al-Hilal.

“The point is the timing and when this is going to happen.

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“Because Richard Hughes remains absolutely and totally committed to Liverpool project and he’s very happy at the club.

“So, he remains completely focused on the Liverpool project, but the interest from Saudi is true.

“So, they are trying from Saudi to find a solution for Richard Hughes, for now, for the future.

“Let’s see if they are going to be able to find a way to appoint Richard Hughes, but I can confirm the admiration, I can confirm the interest.

“Let’s see what Richard Hughes decides to do.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also confirmed Al-Hilal’s interest in Hughes, but he has claimed that reports that an agreement is in his place is wide of the mark.

Jacobs has written on X: “Al-Hilal have identified Richard Hughes as one of the leading contenders to become their new sporting director.

“Not the first time Hughes has been on Al-Hilal’s list and he has turned down initial advances in the past.

“Al-Hilal would like Hughes to start this summer.

“However, as of now, Hughes has not communicated to Liverpool any desire to leave nor has the club had any approach from Al-Hilal.

“As it stands, suggestions Hughes has already agreed to join Al-Hilal are wide of the mark.

“Hughes is contracted until summer 2027 and this summer is viewed as meaningful as Liverpool continue to revamp their squad.

“Liverpool still believe Hughes feels a sense of responsibility to continue the transition both on the field and off since Jurgen Klopp departed.”

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