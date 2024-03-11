Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal will be happy with Sunday's result between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has joked that Micah Richards is an Arsenal fan in disguise following Manchester City’s draw at Anfield on Sunday.

The Gunners stayed on top of the Premier League after Liverpool and City played out an entertaining 1-1 draw a day after their win over London rivals Brentford.

Carragher to Richards: ‘You’re an Arsenal fan aren’t you?’

A draw was the best result from an Arsenal point of view, although arguments could be made for a win either way.

Speaking during Sky Sports‘ coverage on Sunday, Richards stunned Carragher by claiming a Liverpool win would have made Arsenal title favourites.

“If City had lost today, I would have said Arsenal”, Richards noted.

An astonished Carragher responded: “Arsenal? If Liverpool would have won? Really?”

“Yeah, I just thought with the momentum,” Richards replied.

Surprised by Richards’ claim, Carragher joked: “You’re an Arsenal fan aren’t you?” to which Richards hit back with: “You’re an Evertonian!”

And, of course, the crowd went wild.

Jamie Carragher: Arsenal will be buzzing with Liverpool, City result

Arsenal are only ahead of Liverpool on goal difference and their next Premier League encounter is against none other than Manchester City, in a match that the Reds will be watching with a keen eye, just as the Gunners did on Sunday.

Although Carragher believes Mikel Arteta’s side will have been buzzing with the scoreline at Anfield, he stated that the reigning champions are “still the team to beat”.

He added: “If you’re Arsenal and you were watching today, you’re probably thinking that the best possible result for you is a draw.

“If you’re Liverpool and you’re watching Arsenal play Man City in a few weeks’ time, you’re thinking the same thing.

“I think from their points of view, they’re still trying to chase down City. They’re still the team to beat. They have to find the points to beat them, but City’s next four or five games are tough.

“Even though Arsenal are on top, I think Liverpool would still rather see them win over City because I think City’s last five or six games of the season will be ones they get maximum points in.

“If they don’t drop points in the next few weeks, I think they’ll be really tough to stop.”

