Micah Richards has named three players who should be in England’s World Cup squad over Brentford’s Jordan Henderson.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has not been afraid to make bold selections with his squad since replacing Gareth Southgate, and this has continued for this summer’s World Cup.

Tuchel has favoured this team cohesion over talent and left some big-name talents at home, while he has been criticised for including Henderson.

Henderson has impressed for Brentford this season, but it feels as if he has been included to boost morale rather than to make an impact on the pitch.

And Richards has explained why he thinks Alex Scott, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden should have been included over Henderson.

“Henderson is playing in his seventh major competition which is amazing,” Richards told The Metro.

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“But I would have maybe sacrificed that for an Alex Scott, a Foden, a Palmer, someone who might not get the minutes they expect but come alive in those big moments in games where it can all change.

“I would have taken Foden or Palmer, one or both of them, 100 per cent. Just because they can change the game.

“But the starting XI is as good as most in the competition. So I’m quietly confident.”

Richards was also “surprised” at Tuchel omitting Manchester United star Harry Maguire, while he has revealed what Foden would bring to the England squad.

“Defensive set pieces and attacking set pieces are going to be so important,” Richards added.

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“And because of the temperature, the tempo is going to be a bit slower. Harry Maguire has never let England down so I was surprised by that one.

“Foden could come on and change a game even if he hasn’t done it for England like we expect for him. Those players have something special.

“But I love Tuchel for making his decision and sticking to it. He doesn’t care about the noise.”

Alan Shearer reveals England starting XI verdict

Without Palmer and Foden, Alan Shearer has explained why he thinks Tuchel should start Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford ahead of Noni Madueke if Bukayo Saka is injured for England’s World Cup opener against Croatia.

“He’s got the option to play Anthony Gordon or Marcus Rashford on the right-hand side and the other one on the left-hand side, either side of Harry Kane,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football.

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“Which would give you the pace and the press and also the ability to sit back and counterattack as well, rather than Madueke.

“That’s perhaps an option I would look at if Saka isn’t fit to start the game.”